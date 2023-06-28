Standing Rock to host Draw Down and Steak Dinner fundraiser Published 10:30 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Standing Rock Community Center committee is hosting a Draw Down and Steak Dinner fundraiser on July 15.

For the first time, Johnson Farm on Louina Road in Roanoke will host a steak dinner for $100 ticket for two steak dinners “with all the trimmings.” The dinner will include sides, a drink and dessert.

“If you went out to eat, it would cost you $100 to go to Longhorn and try to get to ribeye steaks,” said Committee member Sharon Spriggs.

There will also be a variety of homemade cakes on auction during the evening.

Throughout the dinner, tickets will be drawn for door prizes and a $500 cash prize. At the end of the evening, the last ticket holder will win a $1500 cash prize. There will be three hundred tickets sold for the fundraiser.

“It’s a lot of fun meeting people and watching all this take place because it’s exciting watching them go down the numbers and hoping you’re going to be the last one,” Spriggs said.

Those wanting to purchase a ticket can call Spriggs at 706-333-8559, Benji Johnson at 334-234-1095 or Rick Dewberry at 334-646-0299.

The money raised will go toward Standing Rock’s new community center. The original center was built in the 1950s and has come into disrepair. Not only is the center used by the community and county emergency services, but it also serves as a voting precinct for Chambers County.

The new structure has been in construction since 2018, relying on donations and bi-annual Fish Fry fundraisers from the surrounding communities.

According to Spriggs, the fish fry events generally raise about $10,000. Still, the project has made slow progress.

The building is nearly complete. The next project that needs to be funded is an overhang and porch on the back external wall to keep the rain out. After that, the ceiling and light fixtures can be installed.

For the overhang and ceiling, the committee needs to raise $20,000. Currently, the savings is at $12,000.

Recently, the committee requested funding from the Chambers County Commission. The commission has not made a decision yet.