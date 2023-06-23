The Point University Golf Club to host youth camp Published 10:00 am Friday, June 23, 2023

The game of golf has been continually expanding in our area. The Point University Golf Club is trying to further help this process by hosting youth golf camps this summer.

Point University Golf Club is hosting a four day youth golf camp twice a month for the months of June and July.

The club already hosted their first camp that started on June 5 and ended on June 8. The next camp was set to begin this past Monday, but the camp was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.

The next youth camp will be held starting on July 10 and ending on July 13. The last camp will start on July 24th and end on July 27th.

The camp is open to kids between the ages of six and 15. Registration for the camp is $100 per camper for each week.

The camp is being facilitated by members of Point University’s golf teams. Depending on the amount of campers that participate, the camp can be split into groups. The kids over 13 years old will be in a separate group from the younger group.

April Green is the General Manager of Point University’s Golf Club. According to Green, all of the money from registration will go directly toward the costs of the camp.

“It actually covers any equipment, snacks, drinks that we may provide and then, of course, they receive a certificate to be able to come back out here and play,” Green said.

The campers will get the opportunity to learn some of the fundamentals of golf. They will also be taught golf etiquette and the rules of the game.

“They actually get to putt on our putting greens, and chip on our chipping greens,” Green said. “They go on the range and hit off the range. They also play several holes throughout the week.”

Golf is one of the more underserved youth sports in the United States and in Alabama. Camps like the one Point University is hosting should help to grow the sport in this area.

“So we’re just trying to build the game of golf the best and easiest way, and the most affordable way, importantly for the families,” Green said.

Green and the staff for Point University’s Golf Club are hoping to continue growing their youth programs.

As of now, the camp is the only youth program that they host. Green said that at some point in the fall she hopes to add another program for younger kids.

Green believes that starting a kid off young in golf, or any other sport, will only make them that much better in the future.

“I think the younger you are, the better off you’ll be,” Green said.

The summer is a good time for kids to get out and try all kinds of new sports. Green believes that it is important for kids to try several sports and decide which sport they like the most.

“You’re out in nature, you’re with your friends or your family, it’s a relaxing environment, what better sport is there?” Green said about the game of golf.