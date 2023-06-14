Tornado watch issued and severe weather for Chambers County Published 11:25 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A tornado watch is in effect for Chambers County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, severe storms are forecasted to impact Chambers County with high winds and hail main threats throughout this afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch was issued for most of Central Alabama, including Chambers County, into Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The county is in the enhanced risk zone. Damaging winds of up to 70 mph and up to baseball-sized hail are the main threats.

The area is also at a moderate risk for a tornado mainly in the southern half of the state.

The storms are likely to hit the southeast portion of the state including Chambers County from 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday morning, the NWS Birmingham gave an update that several storms were moving through central Alabama. NWS advises citizens to watch for updates and work on a safety plan now.