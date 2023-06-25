Deceased male found in car in Lanett

Published 4:48 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

File photo

An unidentified male was found deceased in a car at the 1100 block of 12th Ave. in Lanett after a wellness check was called in to Lanett Police Department.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Kody Kent, at approximately 2:30 p.m., LPD responded to a call for a wellness check for an unresponsive male in a parked car. When police arrived on the scene, the male was pronounced deceased.

The scene is currently under investigation, and LPD has not yet identified the victim.

The story will be updated as more information is made available.

