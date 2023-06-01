Unlock your imagination at NHCT’s annual summer performing arts camp Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

The New Horizon Theatre is hosting its annual Summer Performing Arts Camp in June.

New Horizon Theatre and Julia Langley Presents “Swashbucklers on the Seven Seas” Summer Performing Arts Camp

New Horizon Community Theatre (NHCT) announced the return of its highly anticipated annual Summer Performing Arts Camp, titled “Swashbucklers on the Seven Seas” in a press release. The camp will take place from July 19 to July 24.

“Under the expert guidance of renowned international performer and Wadley native, Julia Langley, who is returning for her 14th year as camp director,” the release said. “‘Swashbucklers on the Seven Seas’ will provide an exceptional opportunity for young performers to hone their skills and showcase their talents. This year, NHCT is delighted to introduce a Masters class, exclusively available to students aged 15 to 18, further enriching the camp experience.”

The camp will be held at the New Horizon Theatre, located at 411 West 8th Street, P.O. Box 131, West Point, GA 31833, and will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET throughout the week. Participants can expect a week filled with engaging activities, including acting workshops, choreography sessions, and music rehearsals. The highlight of the camp, the release said, “will be an extraordinary finale show scheduled for July 24, where campers will demonstrate their newfound skills in a spectacular performance.”

Registration for the camp is $215 per camper (ages 6-14). Qualified Master Class attendees (ages 15+) can participate for a discounted fee of $115. Families with multiple campers will receive a special discount, and both camp options include a camp t-shirt. NHCT encourage early registration to guarantee a place as spaces are limited.

To register for the “Swashbucklers on the Seven Seas” Summer Performing Arts Camp, complete the registration forms available for download on the NCHT website. Submit the completed forms via email to hwheelerNHCT@yahoo.com. Alternatively, you can mail a check made out to “New Horizon Theatre” along with the registration forms to PO Box 131, West Point, GA 31833. Please include ‘Performing Arts Camp’ on the envelope.

NHCT also offers an opportunity for students aged 16 and above to apply for a camp counselor position. Applicants who are not selected as part of the camp staff will have the option to enroll in the Master’s class, allowing them to continue their artistic development alongside their peers.

For more information, please visit www.NHCT.org or call 706-643-7529.