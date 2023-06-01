Voice for Animals: Amber Mingin named Chattahoochee Humane Society’s new executive director Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

WEST POINT — The Chattahoochee Humane Society has a new executive director. She is Amber Mingin, and she wants to always put first what’s best for animals.

“I want to be an advocate and a voice for them,” she told The Valley Times-News. “We need to understand that each one of them has their own story. We should embrace that while building brand awareness of the Chattahoochee Humane Society. We can work with the public in ways to provide the most humane treatment of animals that’s possible.”

Mingin lives in West Point with her husband and four children. The Mingin siblings range in age from four months to 11 years old. Her husband is the director of operations for a Klutch travel ball organization that arranges for elite high school baseball players to compete all over the Southeastern U.S.

Email newsletter signup

The Mingins have a beloved family pet. His name is Shade, and he’s a Pyrenees/Lab mix.

The public will have the opportunity to meet Mrs. Mingin at the annual public board meeting of the Chattahoochee Humane Society, which will be taking place on Monday, July 10 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. EDT at the CHS animal shelter, located on Fairfax Bypass south of Valley.

The purpose of the Chattahoochee Humane Society is to enhance the lives of companion animals through programs designed to prevent cruelty to animals, promote responsible pet ownership and reduce the number of unwanted animals by promoting spaying and neutering for companion animals and to provide shelter to unwanted animals in the Chambers County area.

The Chattahoochee Humane Society is a 501(c)3 organization. Monetary donations are used to provide a spay/neuter program for our community and extras like treats, medicines and medical care for our animals. In addition to monetary donations, the CHS gladly accepts donations of towels, blankets, bath rugs, bleach, detergent, fabric softener, dish soap, dog/cat dry and canned foods along with treats.