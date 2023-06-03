Wadley woman killed in Wednesday wreck on County Road 62 Published 1:10 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

ALEX CITY POST – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, has claimed the life of a Wadley woman. Katherine L. Tomblin, 38, was critically injured when the 1998 Ford Explorer she was driving left the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Tomblin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Tomblin was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival. The crash occurred on Chambers County 62, approximately six miles south of Wadley, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Email newsletter signup