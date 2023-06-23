Wreck on County Road 278 claims the life of a Georgia man Thursday Published 11:39 am Friday, June 23, 2023

A two-vehicle wreck on County Road 278, approximately six miles south of Roanoke, in Chambers County at approximately 1:31 p.m. Thursday, June 22, claimed the life of a Whitesburg, Georgia., man, according to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Jason N. Howard, 31, was fatally injured when the 2004 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle he was operating struck the rear of a 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Brian S. McDaniel, 29, of Camp Hill.

Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

