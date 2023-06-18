Wreck on Lee County 379 just south of Valley kills one Published 10:07 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash killed a Virginia Beach, Virginia man Sunday.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:33 a.m. Sunday, June 18, has claimed the life of a Virginia Beach, Va., man. Nicholas S. Faison, 28, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Sentra he was driving left the roadway struck a culvert, along with a stop sign and multiple trees.

Faison was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the press release.

The crash occurred on Lee County 379, approximately three miles south of Valley, in Lee County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.