Back-to-School sales tax holiday returns to Chambers County in 2023 Published 8:30 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Chambers County and its cities will be participating in the 18th annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Rule for 2023. The law states that no state sales or use tax will be applied to covered items during the third full weekend of July, which will be July 21-23 this year.

The state holds the sales tax holiday every year, and counties and municipalities have the option to opt into the holiday as well. The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 21 and will end at midnight on July 23.

“It’s the best time to shop,” said Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard.

Email newsletter signup

The Lanett mayor said citizens should take advantage of purchases such as school supplies and school-related technology.

Lanett has participated in the sales tax holiday every year as well. Heard said it benefits the families in the area, especially those getting ready to send multiple children back to school.

“Some families have more than one child in school, so it can be expensive,” Heard said.

Alabama’s maximum combined sales tax is 10%. During that weekend, families will be able to purchase supplies around the county without worrying about the state, county or city sales taxes. The items that are included in the holiday are ​​school supplies, computers, books and clothing.

Valley Mayor Leonard Riley said that the city has opted to participate in the sales tax holiday since it began.

“It saves our citizens a lot of money in back-to-school items and back-to-school clothes,” Riley said.

Riley said he is glad that the city participates in the holiday and encourages citizens of Valley to wait until then to make their back-to-school purchases.

“We’re just glad to participate,” Riley said.