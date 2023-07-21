Belinda “Pebbles” Ward Published 9:37 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Belinda “Pebbles” Ward, a beacon of love, kindness, and generosity, was born on Oct. 23, 1970, Langdale, Alabama. Her journey on earth ended on July 19, 2023, in Opelika, Alabama, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion that will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Belinda was a woman of strength and courage, who lived her life to the fullest. She was a radiant soul who touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity. Her infectious laughter and warm heart made her a beloved figure in her community. She was a diehard Alabama fan, her spirit as fierce and unwavering as the team she supported. Belinda was not just a good person; she was a phenomenal woman who made it her mission to help others.

Belinda was a devoted mother to her son, Billy Ward of Cusseta, Alabama. She was the cherished daughter of Louise Askew of Lanett, Alabama, and the beloved fiancée of Blue Walls of Fredonia, Alabama. Her favorite aunt, Anita Moon of Crawfordville, Florida, held a special place in her heart. Belinda was also a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews, who will remember her fondly for her playful spirit and endless love.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, J.W. Taunton and Grace Taunton.

Belinda’s love extended beyond her human family. She was a proud fur mom to her three pets, Baby Girl, Saban, and Pinto. Her pets were her companions, her confidants, and her source of endless joy. They were not just pets to her; they were family.

Belinda’s life was a testament to the power of love and kindness. She was a woman who believed in the goodness of people and the beauty of life. She was a beacon of hope and positivity, inspiring those around her to live their lives with love and compassion. Her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Belinda “Pebbles” Ward, you will be missed, but your spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you. Your life was a beautiful journey, and your legacy will continue to inspire us to live our lives with love, kindness, and generosity.

Services for Belinda will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley, Alabama. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM (EDT) until the service hour.

Please visit Belinda’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, to share a memory of Belinda, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.