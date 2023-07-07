Blessed Body and Fitness celebrates 10 years of strengthening LaFayette Published 9:30 am Friday, July 7, 2023

This year was the 10-year anniversary of LaFayette native Pamela Whitlow Holloway’s Blessed Body and Fitness Gym in downtown LaFayette.

Blessed Body and Fitness, the first gym to be opened in LaFayette, began when Holloway’s doctor advised her to exercise to strengthen her back. From there, the gym’s motto was born.

“I can help myself get better while also helping others get better,” Holloway said. “We can live healthy together.”

At the 10-year mark, Holloway announced that the 24-hour gym would now be open on Sunday as well.

Holloway first decided to open the gym in December 2012. She and her husband passed by the building across the street from the county courthouse and realized it had become available.

“The city didn’t really have a gym,” Holloway said. “Every city needs a gym. Health is very important.”

Holloway, born and raised in LaFayette, recognized the need for a place to get healthy in the heart of town. As an active member of the community, her goal was to see LaFayette thrive and grow.

“I’ve been here my whole life, and I’ve always wanted to see the town flourish and grow,” Holloway said.

Ten years ago, Blessed Body and Fitness Gym started out with over 20 workout equipment pieces. Members now have access to free weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmills, powerlifting machines and more.

The gym has expanded into the neighboring building and partners with several government healthcare plans which allow members to join for free, including Renew Active by United Healthcare Medicare Plans, Renew Active/One Pass Medicare and Medicaid, One Pass Commercial and Silver Sneakers by Tivity Health.

Being in a small town had its up and downs. Holloway said she has watched many businesses come and go over the past 10 years. However, one of the benefits of the small-town environment revealed itself during the pandemic.

Because the area is small, the space never got too overcrowded for social distancing. Still, the gym never lost its loyal members because people were more aware of their health than ever.

“It’s a small town, and it’s never really packed out,” Holloway said. “So people are able to come in at their own convenience and not be crowded.”

Holloway began her photography studio, Blessed Images, in 2020; however, she has been taking photos for the LaFayette Sun and her sons’ sporting events for years.

She also serves as design chairperson for LaFayette Main Street and has been involved with the organization since its inception.

“I would just love to see this city grow and in order to grow, we’ve got to grow together. If we grow together as a people, then the city will grow,” Holloway said. “Then, things will come. People will be excited to come to the city and bring businesses.”

In addition to the gym, Holloway also has two tanning rooms. Her photography studio, Blessed Images, is housed in the building. Her husband has run his barbershop next door for the past 33 years as well.

Membership at Blessed Body and Fitness is $25 a month with no contract and $20 a month for senior citizens. Walk-ins and tanning guests are $5 a day.

“I want the people to know that Blessed Body and Fitness is here to assist them with any of their health and fitness needs,” Holloway said. “I want them to know that we work very hard to keep up a clean facility, a great environment and a positive environment.”