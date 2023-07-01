Cam Dooley announces his commitment to Missouri Published 5:19 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

Valley star defensive back and quarterback Cam Dooley has decided on where he wants to spend his college career. Dooley announced on Twitter that he has committed to play football for Missouri for the next four years.

Email newsletter signup

Dooley chose Missouri over several other division one programs, including Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

This is the fourth commitment for Missouri in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Dooley is the first defensive back to commit to Missouri and the first defensive commit for Missouri.

Dooley is currently rated as a three-star athlete by Rivals. He was a priority target for Missouri and is currently one of the top recruits for Missouri’s 2024 recruiting class.

Surprisingly, Dooley had just taken an official visit to Missouri last weekend. The visit swayed his decision, and now Dooley will be a Missouri Tiger.

“The school made me feel comfortable on the first visit,” Dooley said. “They made me feel like I was at home already.”

Another big point of emphasis for Dooley was his playing time. He feels like Missouri gives him the best opportunity to make an impact.

“They told me I could be one of their key players, maybe getting in my first year,” Dooley said.

Dooley felt completely at home in Missouri. A large reason for that is due to the way Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff treated Dooley on his official visit.

“They basically treated me like I was already on their team,” Dooley said. “They made me feel like a big priority in their recruiting. The coach said that I was his favorite recruit out of all the other players.”

Originally Dooley had planned on announcing his commitment on Independence Day. However, he felt as though committing on Saturday would make him stand out more.

“I just felt like I wanted to do it earlier so I can be one of the only ones to do it on that day,” Dooley said. “Hundreds of other people doing it on [the] Fourth of July. I wanted to separate myself from the others.”

Dooley marks the second Valley football player to commit for the 2024 cycle. Recently, Jay Harper announced that he would be committing to play for Wisconsin. Dooley is unsure if he will continue to take any visits at this time.

Missouri is undoubtedly getting elite level talent, but Dooley believes they are getting much more than just a talented athlete.

“They’re getting a hard working man on and off the field,” Dooley said. “A player that will listen to all the coaches. A great-hearted kid, too, if a person needs something from me, I would do anything to help them.”

Fans of multiple SEC schools have been trying to recruit Dooley on Twitter. He believes that the fans have reason for excitement because of what he can do with the program.

Dooley also feels comfortable with Missouri’s defensive scheme because he believes that it is similar to what he has done at Valley High School.

“When I went to the meeting with the defensive coach, I was already knowing the plays from my high school plays,” Dooley said. “They just have different names.”

The recruitment process for Dooley has been somewhat of a short one. He got his first offer during basketball season.

Dooley was really impressed with the personality of Coach Drinkwitz. Dooley raved about Drinkwitz’s availability as well as his energy.

“He’s just like a great hearted man,” Dooley said. “He was so energetic.”

Dooley also said that if he needed any help, he felt as though he could call Drinkwitz and he would be there.

On his visit, Dooley did not get to tour the campus as much as he did the football facilities. However, he appreciated the accessibility of Missouri’s facilities.

“Everything is in walking distance,” Dooley said.

Now that Dooley’s recruitment is wrapped up, he can now turn his focus to making a run with Valley’s football team.

“We [are] trying to get a deep run in the playoffs for the first time in my high school career,” Dooley said. “We [are] working hard right now.”