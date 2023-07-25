Camp Hill police searching for man wanted for sexual abuse Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Camp Hill Police Department is searching for the location of fugitive Micheal Coleman Jr., 27. Coleman Jr. is described as a black male, 6’1″ in height, weighing approximately 220 lbs.

Coleman Jr. is wanted for Sexual Abuse. Coleman Jr. resides in the area of LaFayette. He is also known to spend time in Auburn.

Investigators say Coleman Jr. may be trying to flee Alabama to Michigan, where he is originally from.

Email newsletter signup

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Coleman Jr.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Coleman Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 1-334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

If you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.