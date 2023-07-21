CCSD continues to make hires amid teacher shortage Published 9:30 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Chambers County schools will begin the 2023-2024 school year on Aug. 8. Before schools can open, the Board of Education is finishing up making new personnel hires and staff raises.

The school district’s new teacher orientation is scheduled for Aug. 1 at Langdale Methodist Church. The Teacher Institute will be held on Aug 2.

“We’ve almost got everybody filled through the district,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Casey Chambley during the meeting. “… We’re still dealing with a teacher shortage across the state. And we’re dealing with that in our district as well as all the other superintendents and school districts are.”

“We’re very happy about a lot of the moves that we’ve made,” Chambley said. “Very, very excited about our opening of school, and so we can’t wait for our kids to get back. We can’t wait for us to open back up on August 8 and see all of our kids after they’ve been gone all summer.”

Some of the new hires include educators and support staff.

The Board also approved the teacher salary schedule for the upcoming year during the meeting. The CCSD central office spent the summer calculating raises for the staff across the school district. The