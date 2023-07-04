Celebrating Fourth of July: City of Valley to host annual fireworks show Published 8:30 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Weather permitting, the city of Valley will be celebrating the Fourth of July with a fireworks display that will be set off from the industrial park boulevard.

The fireworks show will begin when it gets dark, which Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount said is usually around 9:45 p.m.

“They will not shoot until it’s good and dark,” Blount said. “[Any earlier], you can’t see as good and the fireworks shooters put in a lot of effort in the show, and so they want to wait so that everybody can see them as good as they can.”

The community will be able to congregate at the Valley Sportsplex. Food trucks will be parked at the Sportsplex from 4 to 6 p.m. including Mama’s Ice Cream, Mr. Frosty, Gimme Some Sugar and Top Notch Barbecue.

An ice cream truck will also be driving along Industrial Boulevard for those parked along the road to help cool off during the fireworks show.

Blount said as long as the weather holds up the show will not be canceled but may be paused momentarily by rain.

“If it’s been like it is lately where it’s just been a quick thunderstorm in the afternoon, they will shoot them,” Blount said. “Because once they put the fireworks in, it’s hard to undo it. So hopefully, it won’t be raining at 9:45.”

According to National Weather Service in Birmingham, the county will still be at a marginal risk for severe storms from the Fourth of July until Wednesday afternoon. The threats include damaging winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

The temperature will likely be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s throughout the day. There will also be a 55-75% chance of precipitation.

The city of Valley also advised citizens to be aware of parts of the community that are sensitive to abrupt noises. Many veterans who have PTSD struggle with loud, unexpected noise which may be reminded of sounds of combat.

Likewise, national statistics show more pets go missing during Fourth of July celebrations than any other time of the year due to the noise.

Otherwise, Blount said she hopes the community will come enjoy the food and fireworks.

“Come have a good time,” Blount said. “Come enjoy the food vendors and watch the fireworks.”