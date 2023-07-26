Chambers County to celebrate its 22nd annual Day of Prayer Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Chambers County will celebrate its 22nd annual Day of Prayer on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. CT at the east side of LaFayette courthouse square. The community is invited to come out to pray for the county, the state and the nation.

“I thank God for the Day of Prayer for Chambers County,” said Diane Perry, assistant clerk for the city of LaFayette.

Perry is organizing this year’s Day of Prayer for Chambers County.

Email newsletter signup

Perry said the Day of Prayer is not about denominations. Regardless of religious affiliation, every member of Chambers County is encouraged to join in prayer. Chambers County has been hosting a Day of Prayer at the county seat, LaFayette, for over 20 years.

“We had it on September 6, 2001. And then on September 11, 2001, the whole nation was changed,” Perry said. “But Chambers County was already praying.”

Perry said the prayer will focus on praying for the county’s prosperity, city and county officials and students as school starts back in August.

“Let’s pray for our county,” Perry said. “Let’s pray for the benefit of our officials and our leaders, and for God to prosper us.”

With school starting back on Aug. 1, the event will also have a school supply giveaway for families in the community. Children must be present to receive the free school supplies.