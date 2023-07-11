Chip in for Change: Charity golf tournament raises over $5,000 Published 10:15 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

LANETT — The Bobby G. Elmore Foundation’s first fundraiser was a big success. It took place in the form of a charity golf tournament this past Saturday at the Point University Golf Club. A total of 13 four-member teams took part, and more than $5,000 was raised.

The Bobby G. Elmore Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by Jared Elmore in memory of his late father. Its primary goal is to help people on limited incomes improve their lives for the better. An employee of 4 Seasons Heating & Air, Jared has seen many situations where good people are in situations where it’s difficult for them to replace a hot water heater. A heating and air system and so on. It’s a goal of the foundation to help such people acquire basic needs such as this to make their lives better.

To compete in Saturday’s tournament, each team paid a $400 entry fee. Sponsors and private donors also helped raised funds for the tournament.

“I think we had a good response from the community with our first fundraiser,” Jared Elmore said on Saturday. “We would like to have more teams taking part in next year’s tournament. We would like to have it on the same course sometime in late June for early July.”

Lott’s Landing was the first-place team in this year’s inaugural tournament. Members of the team include Shannon Lott, Matt Evans, Noah Hathorn and Bobby Reaves. The Captain D’s team came in second and the Farmers & Merchants Bank team was third. Winning the longest drive competitions were Matt Evans on the No. 15 hole and Joel Haffier on No. 1. Winning the closest to the pin events were Chase Crowell and Terrrell Daniel.

Each hole on Point’s 18-hole course had a sponsor. Among them were Lowery Electric, Bee Still, 4 Seasons Heating & Air, Hester’s Tire, All Star Bonding, Highway 29 Express Lube, BG, Johnny’s Pizza, First South Credit, the Marsh McLennan Agency (formerly J. Smith Lanier), Capital City Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Fensy by Abby, Kenny Knox Tire, Boyd’s Screen Printing, Monte Alban’s, Julie and Stephen LaFond and some sponsors who preferred to be anonymous.

Donating the door prizes that were given away following the tournament were Chambley’s, Monte Alban’s, El Jimador, Peggy McManus, Pine Mountain Family Dentistry, Mattress Doctors, BG, Terri’s Mill Village Cafe, Town Place Suites, Lois Terry, First South Farm Credit and Kenny Knox Tire. The door prizes included such items as coolers, water bottles, gift cards, phone chargers and phone hangers, a teeth-whitening kit, folding chairs and sets of golf balls.

Participants were treated to a hot dog lunch during the early afternoon following the conclusion of the tournament.

“We want to thank everyone for their support,” Jared said. “I’m so pleased with the way everything turned out. The weather was nice and everyone seemed to have a good time.”

The main thing is that $5,000 was raised for a good cause.