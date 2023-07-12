Cirquemania returns to Callaway Gardens Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Callaway Resort & Gardens announced it is is bringing Cirquemania LLC, the oldest traveling, fifth generation circus show to the resort. Guests at the resort can witness professional performers showcase musical and circus acts during various showtimes every Thursdays – Sundays at the Robin Lake Beach Circus Tent now through July 23.

Cirqumania offers an array of spectacular talents led by Ivan Stoinev and Maritza Atayde, as one of the newest attractions this summer season. Skilled professional performers keep audiences on the edge of their seats with aerial stunts, unicycles, juggling sets, and so much more as they present, “Around the World!” They will also perform an exceptional fire show on Sundays at the Lodge & Spa. Both shows are free with gardens admission and no additional ticket is required.

“Our goal is to touch people’s hearts. Nothing can replace a smile, especially of a little kid, during our show,” said Ivan Stoinev, leader of Cirquemania LLC. “We have created a truly unique experience and show for Callaway, and this show has something for everyone and all ages to enjoy.”

Cirquemania LLC is a world-renowned travelling circus group. With over a decade’s worth of experience performing in the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus and over a decade of performing and directing in the Big Apple Circus, the group exemplifies exceptional circus talent. Various awards and accolades have been bestowed upon the group such as the honor to perform three different times in the International Monte Carlo Festival, the Turquoise Moscow State Circus Award, and other awards presented to certain group members by America’s Got Talent, Germany’s Got Talent, various royal family members in Mexico, France, Massey, and more!

Guests who partake in the Summer Family Adventure program at Callaway Resort & Gardens during the summer season will also have special access to daily training sessions with Cirquemania LLC to learn and take part in live sessions performing aerial silk students, juggling, and various other circus skills.

To take advantage of this limited-time attraction, visit callawaygardens.com. Advance purchase is highly recommended. Tickets include one-day admission to Callaway Gardens, Robin Lake Beach, the tropical Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, educational Callaway Discovery Center, live Birds of Prey programs, Megabugs, miles of nature trails, the Discovery Bicycle Trail, peaceful Ida Cason Callaway Memorial Chapel, Cirquemania LLC and more. Plan your visit now to enjoy endless opportunities for fun that is perfect for the young and the young at heart.