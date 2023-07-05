Coffee shop adding local artisan fair and small business marketplace Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Gimme Some Sugar in LaFayette has announced that it will be expanding its space to include LaFayette Showcase, a local artisan and small business marketplace, in August.

The coffee shop will offer around 10 to 12 booths for local small businesses to rent out. The showcase will highlight local artists, crafters, boutique clothing, homemade sweets and antique businesses.

“LaFayette was chosen to be a Main Street designated city, and they’re trying to grow the city,” said Gimme Some Sugar Owner Jennifer Graves. “And I think this was one way to, like I said, help small businesses who do not have a brick and mortar yet to be able to test the waters and to just go ahead and put their products out there and see how it does.”

Graves said the coffee shop started out with a joint clothing boutique but the coffee became the main focus. With the LaFayette Showcase, they will be able to help LaFayette’s tourism grow while also bolstering its entrepreneurial spirit.

“It will not just help Lafayette grow, it would help them grow, and in the meantime beforehand, it helps us grow as a coffee shop,” Graves said. “We just want to see all of that grow.”

Recently, LaFayette Main Street held a market survey analysis to show what survey participants want to see in the community.

Over 40% of consumers surveyed frequently went out of town or online to purchase women’s clothing. Another survey question showed that 36% selected general or variety stores as their top choice for retail opportunities.

“There’s a lot of residents of LaFayette who have to travel outside of LaFayette to shop, and it’s just time to bring some shopping into the city of LaFayette and into the square,” Graves said. “I think it’s LaFayette’s turn.”