Dramatic drop in Fourth of July fatalities in Alabama, ALEA reports Published 11:30 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

MONTGOMERY – This year’s Fourth of July extended holiday period was one day longer than the holiday in 2022, however, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol investigated 50 percent fewer traffic deaths than the previous year, according to a press release from the agency.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division investigated four traffic fatalities, and the Marine Patrol Division investigated zero boating fatalities between midnight Friday, June 30, and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

“Our Troopers did outstanding work this holiday period, conducting numerous high-visibility details and safety initiatives,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “We will continue to promote public safety throughout the state on both Alabama’s roadways and waterways in order to reduce crashes and save lives. Even though four fewer lives were lost this Fourth of July travel period compared to last year, our goal is always zero. We must remember that we all can do our part to help make the roadways and waterways safe for everyone.”

In addition, Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division investigated six boating crashes that resulted in four injuries, on Fish River, Intracoastal Waterway, Lake Wedowee, Smith Lake, Wilson Lake and Wheeler Lake. This year’s total is two fewer than during the same time period in 2022.

“Once again, two of ALEA’s DPS Divisions partnered with local, state and federal agencies to promote safety. Marine Patrol joined the U.S. Coast Guard, Alabama Department of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries and other agencies for Operation Dry Water, a national year-round boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement campaign,” Colonel Jon Archer, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. “They conducted safety check points, saturation law enforcement patrols, vessel inspections and increased night patrols looking for violations that may indicate the presence of an impaired operator.”

During the five-day holiday travel period, Highway Patrol also joined local, state and federal first responders for the national safety initiative Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, designed to combat driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and/ or drugs.

The four Trooper-investigated traffic fatalities occurred in Perry, Tuscaloosa, Mobile and Houston counties. Of the three drivers fatally injured, two were not using seat belts. The fourth individual was operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

ALEA’s Aviation Unit also was involved in making the state’s beaches safer for everyone between Saturday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 4.

Unit personnel partnered with the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to patrol beaches from the air and to assist with rescuing swimmers in distress and other incidents.

During the extended weekend, ALEA pilots responded to a request to assist two swimmers, both of whom were intercepted by ground crew prior to aviation’s arrival.

Overall, the Unit performed approximately 12 beach safety flights.