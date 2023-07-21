Jonathan “Jon” Jack Morgan Published 9:37 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Jonathan “Jon” Jack Morgan, a man known for his adventurous spirit and generous heart, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lagrange, Georgia on July 16, 2023. Born on July 4, 1961, in Langdale, Alabama, Jon’s zest for life and friendly demeanor left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

Jon’s athletic prowess was evident from an early age. He loved the beach, scuba diving and sail boats. Wrestling however was his passion and he was good at it. Jon was a four-time state champion in high school and had dozens of trophies and ribbons from tournaments. After high school he became interested in 3K and 5K runs as well as Iron Man events where he would bike, run and swim. He loved pushing his limits and competing in them even when he had not been training.

Jon is survived by his brothers, Mark Timothy Morgan (Kathy) and Joe Michael Morgan (Karen), as well as numerous cousins from the Morgan, Vinson, Gaston, and Norred families. He is survived by many friends that he held as dear as family. His family and friends remember him as a generous and friendly individual who was always ready to lend a helping hand or share a laugh.

Jon was at his best when he was helping a friend. He always kept a room in his house ready for a guest or tenant. He loved to see others catch fish in his pond more than he liked catching them himself. He was ready with a cutting board and sharp knife for cleaning. He helped those in need no matter their circumstance.

Jon worked in various food service areas and was one of the crew called to travel to open new stores. Jon’s career in food service changed for 5 years in 2007 when he moved home to be a “live in” caretaker for his mother with Alzheimer’s and his father suffering from strokes. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Adolphus Morgan and his mother Marvilene Norred Morgan.

In remembering Jon, we celebrate a life lived to the fullest. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, reminding us all to live life with courage, kindness, and a sense of adventure.

Jonathan Jack Morgan, a man of strength, adventure, and generosity, will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched, a testament to a life well-lived.

No services are planned at this time.

Jon's family would like friends to visit his Memorial Tribute page to share comments or memories of Jon or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

