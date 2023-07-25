Juvenile sets off flare inside Valley Walmart Published 9:59 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

According to a press release from Valley Police Department, on July 24, at approximately 9:45 P.M., officers of the Valley Police Department were called to WalMart about four juveniles shoplifting merchandise.

While searching for the juveniles, a second call from WalMart was received reporting that a fire had been started inside the business. Walmart management and a civilian bystander were able to extinguish the fire but because of the smoke, the building was evacuated.

One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. It is unknown if this person was a shopper or an employee.

“It was reported that one of the juveniles had started the fire by firing a flare gun into a box of merchandise,” the release said. “Three of the juveniles were located and were brought to the police department for questioning by Valley investigators. Two 16-year-old juveniles were charged with Theft of Property 4th (Shoplifting) and were released to their parents. The other two are 14-year-old juveniles.”

Valley investigators are still gathering statements and evidence in this case and additional charges are pending. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 833-AL1-Stop, or online at www.2156stop.com.