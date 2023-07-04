KNOCKING OUT THE POWER: Crews worked quickly following Friday’s storm Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Several trees came down around Lanett during Friday’s storm, knocking out the power for several blocks. Lanett Street Department was able to get power returned around 6:30 p.m. with the help of Lanett police and fire department.

The storm began suddenly around 4:30 p.m. and knocked down large trees on the 700 block of N 12th Street, the 300 block of N 6th Avenue and on the square at N Lanier Avenue.

“We’re normally used to one, but we had like three or four on the lines,” said Lanett Street Department Head Rockey Bolt. “It was hectic getting everything back going.”

The fallen trees, some of which Bolt said were over 100 feet tall, caused damage to several power lines and power poles, which knocked the power out for about two to three hours.

Around 10 street department and fire department employees were out working to replace the damaged power lines and power poles until around 11:30 p.m.

Bolt thanked Lanett’s police and fire departments for their quick response and willingness to help with the storm damage.

“Public Works really appreciates the PD and Fire Department head all working together and helping us out to get everything back going for the citizens,” Bolt said.

The storm was one of several that Lanett has responded to this year so far. The last storm in March caused flooding to several roads in Lanett including N Lanier Avenue.