LaFayette 10U softball heading to state Published 11:37 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

After going undefeated in their region tournament and winning their district, LaFayette’s 10U softball team is preparing to do some damage at the state tournament.

LaFayette’s 10U team will begin tournament play next Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Eufaula. The tournament is double elimination.

The team will have to play again on Saturday, but the time depends on the outcome of their first game.

Jessie Moultrie was a head coach for one of LaFayette’s teams during the regular season. The all star team pulled players from both of LaFayette’s teams, and Moultrie became an assistant coach for the all star team.

According to Moultrie, this is the first team from LaFayette to win their district since they began playing in the Dixie Youth League. LaFayette is hoping to make some more history in the state tournament next week.

“Obviously, we’re hoping for the best,” Moultrie said. “We have high hopes for them.”

The team has been running several fundraisers to raise money for the state tournament. The team has been running a gun raffle as well as selling sponsorships for a banner. They have already had to stop selling the sponsorships due to the overwhelming amount of support they received.

“The support has been fantastic from our community,” Moultrie said.

Moultrie said, if LaFayette was able to make it past the state tournament, it would be ready for more fundraising.

The best part about coaching this team for Moultrie has been the growth and closeness that she has gotten to witness.

“The team themselves get along so well,” Moultrie said “It has been so much fun to watch these girls grow.”

Moultrie said several of the girls on the team were new to kid pitch, new to Chambers County and several players had not played for several years.

The best quality for the 10U team is their closeness. Most of the players have known each other before now, but even the players that did not know one another fit in quickly.

“Most of them go to school together,” Moultrie said. “They have the bond. The ones that don’t go to Chambers came in, and they fell right in. They’re best friends with them now.”

Moultrie also praised the work ethic of the girls on the team as well as their respectfulness. The team is made up of 12 players.

Emmy Allen, Laklyn Smith, Kaily Stewart, Ava Williams, Caylee Ballard, Ayden Dukes, Kennedy Perry, McKinley Hendricks, Skylar Andrews, Klancy Phillips, Addleigh Moultrie and Skylar Nelson make up the roster for LaFayette.

The head coach for the team is Jamie Williams. Jessie Moultrie and Justin Hendricks are the two assistant coaches.