LaFayette man killed in Saturday wreck Published 3:20 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, July, 29, has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Zachary J. Sorenson, 27, was fatally injured when the 2001 Toyota Tacoma that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Sorenson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lee County 188, approximately nine miles west of Auburn, in Lee County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

