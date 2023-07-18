LaFayette sets the stage for another Food Truck Festival Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

For those that missed out on the last one, LaFayette Main Street is hosting its second Food Truck Festival on Aug. 11 on the square.

“LaFayette Main Street and the city of LaFayette understand that the food truck festivals play a huge role in our economic development,” said LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand. “It really encourages new businesses as small and medium to be introduced to Lafayette and to see you know what opportunities are here.”

Hand has high expectations for the turnout of the next Food Truck Festival. In May, the festival was considered a big success for its first time, bringing out over 1,000 guests to downtown LaFayette.

“We’re really excited because the feedback from the May Food Truck Festival was huge. We’ve heard nothing but positive comments and feedback,” Hand said. “The community really enjoyed the togetherness of all the citizens throughout Chambers County, and they want it to happen again. So we’re meeting their demand and we’re going to put on another one.”

August’s food truck festival will have around 12-13 food vendors, including some favorites from the last event. Mr. Mori’s Hibachi, Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps, Mr. Frosty and Grandma Val’s Lemonade will return.

“May brought out a huge attendance for our food truck festival, and we think that this one in August is even going to be larger,” Hand said.

With the school out for vacation, the food truck festival will begin an hour earlier.

“We’re even starting an hour earlier. So it will start at 4 pm central time to allow for people to go ahead and get a head start on their dinner plans,” Hand said.

While guests grab a plate, local entertainers will again provide live music. Chambers County natives Ryan Meadows and Ryan Thorpe and LaFayette native Dean Sheffield will perform throughout the evening.

Tents and seating will be provided to help guests escape the heat.