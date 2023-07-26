LaFayette to meet with CCSD on JP Powell repurposing Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative Community Liasion Adrian Holloway provided an update during the LaFayette City Council meeting about repurposing the former J.P. Powell Middle School building as a community center.

Mayor Kenneth Vines, Councilman Toney Thomas, City Clerk Louis Davidson, Dr. Arturo Menefee, the Interim Executive Director of the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, and Holloway met to discuss potential funding for the project.

“During this meeting, we identified the need to schedule a strategic planning session with the mayor and council, advisory committee and community stakeholders to discuss what the vision for this community center might look like and to discuss sustainability,” Holloway said.

Menefee suggested the city apply for grants from CDBG, USDA Regional Planning Commission, ADECA and other foundations across the state.

“The UA Center for Economic Development and Dr. Arturo Medupi are on board for assisting us as we move forward with this strategic planning if you see benefit in it,” Holloway said.

Holloway also requested an update from the council on scheduling a meeting with Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Casey Chambley. The city council members passed a motion to set a date for a special public meeting with the superintendent.