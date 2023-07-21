Lamar Michael “Mike” Cotney Published 9:40 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Lamar Michael “Mike” Cotney, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in his hometown of Opelika, Alabama on July 5, 2023. Born on December 19, 1959, also in Opelika, Mike was a true son of Alabama, known for his friendly demeanor, adventurous spirit, and infectious humor.

Mike was a cherished member of a large, loving family. He was the proud father of four sons, Robbie, Brandon (Hannah), Logan (Sage), and Noah Cotney, all of Valley, Alabama. His love for his family extended to his seven grandchildren, Madison, Blakely, Riley, Reagan, and Lijah Cotney, who will remember their grandfather as a constant source of laughter and joy. Mike is also survived by his sister, Peggy Thrower (Leonard), and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L. M. and Lucille Cotney; and brother, Steve Cotney.

Mike was a dedicated member of the Roper Heights Baptist Church in West Point, Georgia. His commitment to his faith was evident in his actions and his interactions with others. He was a pillar of his community, always ready to lend a hand or share a kind word.

Mike was a man of many interests, but his love for the University of Alabama was perhaps the most notable. A die-hard fan, he could often be found cheering on his favorite team, his spirit as vibrant as the crimson and white colors he proudly wore. His eccentric personality and great sense of humor were the life of every gathering, making him a favorite among friends and family alike. He had a unique ability to make everyone feel comfortable and included, often through his jokes and playful teasing. No one was safe from his humor, and his laughter will echo in the hearts of those who knew him.

Mike was a free spirit, always ready for the next adventure. His adventurous nature was not just about seeking thrills, but also about embracing life with open arms. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, always ready to explore new places, meet new people, and try new things. His zest for life was contagious, inspiring those around him to live their own lives with a similar sense of wonder and excitement.

In remembering Mike, one cannot help but smile. His funny, friendly, and adventurous spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a beacon of light in the lives of his loved ones, and his memory will continue to shine brightly in their hearts. Mike Cotney was a man who truly lived, loved, and laughed, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, laughter, and adventure will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, a testament to a life well-lived.Funeral service for Mike were be held on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 2:00 PM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. The Reverend Claude Bennett and the Reverend Eric Rice officiated.

Please visit Mike’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, to share a memory of Mike, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.