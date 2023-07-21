Lanett PD announces no permits will be issued for West Shawmut Day Published 11:59 am Friday, July 21, 2023

No permits, roadblocks or sanctioned community gatherings will be provided for the annual West Shawmut Day celebration this year, according to a press release from Lanett Police Department.

Melvin Floyd organizes the event which would normally take place on July 30. LPD has requested additional patrol officers from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to enforce the law throughout the city.

“There is still concern amongst the citizens that a large crowd may be in attendance,” said Lanett Police Chief Denise McCain in the press release. “Our goal is to maintain peace in the area and keep our community safe.”

McCain said patrol officers will have traffic checkpoints to prevent “any large gatherings, road blockage, DUI, drug use, ATV and golf carts on the roadway.”

“The Lanett Police Department requests the continued support of the community as they work to keep our streets open and our community safe,” McCain said.