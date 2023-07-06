LIFE-SAVING ACTIONS TCSO: Deputy pulls couple from vehicle right before it engulfs in flames Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

Troup County Sheriff’s Deputy Carrla Querry’s quick actions saved two lives after a traffic accident resulted in two people being trapped in a burning vehicle on Friday.

Querry was first on the scene at a crash at Highway 54 and Hammett Road and immediately grabbed her fire extinguisher to help contain the fire. When she was alerted to the trapped occupants, she risked her life, busted open the vehicle’s windows and helped the occupants escape before it was engulfed in flames. Several other bystanders on the scene also assisted.

Email newsletter signup

“When I heard there were people still in the car, I knew we needed to get them out because the flames hadn’t been put out by the fire extinguishers. They needed to get out of the car and that was the only thought I had at the moment,” Querry said. “I didn’t have time to be scared. You know when you need to act and the danger was there, and we ​​needed to get them out of the car.”

Querry said if it wasn’t for God helping her and the men on the scene that helped her pull out the occupant, Henry Davis, she couldn’t have done it.

“I am thankful they’re alive. The other occupant, Miss Linda, is home now sore and bruised from what the family has told me. But Mr. Davis still has a way to go,” Querry said.

She said the incident was the result of a traffic accident with another vehicle. The people in the second vehicle were not harmed.

“Our primary purpose is to keep the peace and protect people when we can. It looks different at times, but that’s the kind of difference we got to make that day and I’m grateful,” Querry said. “When you are in situations like this, I think every officer that’s been here any length of time just acts and relies on their training, tools and does what they have to do to help. At the end of the day, you hope that you did everything you could.”

Querry has been a deputy for TCSO for 18 months and has worked in law enforcement for over 10 years.

“There are so many people that make a difference every day. This was just one of those things that happened to be a little extra. But I just happened to be the one that got to make the difference, and I am so thankful that the people made it out,” Querry said. “I don’t feel like a hero, but I know that I’ll feel better when I actually get to see Mr. Davis or Miss Linda — that’d be a real delight for me.”