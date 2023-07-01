Make a difference on and off the green at the Bobby G. Elmore Charity Golf Tournament Published 9:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

LANETT — Four-member teams are rapidly filling up for the inaugural Bobby G. Elmore golf tournament to be held on Saturday, July 8 at the Point University Golf Club. A total of 18 teams have committed thus far. That’s more than enough for a morning flight, and if more teams commit in the next week there will be an afternoon flight as well.

The Bobby G. Elmore Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that’s dedicated to helping good people on limited incomes improve their lives for the better. The foundation has been organized by Mr. Elmore’s son, Jared, who works for 4 Seasons Heating & Air. During his growing up years, Jared witnessed his dad’s generosity over and over again and wants to keep that spirit of giving alive through the foundation.

While running a Sears store on Fob James Drive, Elmore helped many people in dire circumstances. “He probably gave away more items than were paid for,” Jared said. “My dad was my best friend. What better way to honor his legacy than to have a foundation named after him.”

With 4 Seasons, Jared has seen many situations of elderly or disabled people smuggling with basic needs they couldn’t pay for.

He saw one situation where an elderly woman heated water on her stove almost every day for three years to take a daily bath. Her hot water heater had gone out on her and she couldn’t afford a new one.

The July 8th golf tournament has the goal of getting the new foundation off to a good start.

It’s $400 per team to enter. The format will be a four-member scramble. There will be options to buy mulligans and bonus shots on the day of the tournament. No alcohol will be served, but participants may bring their own. Food and other beverages

will be sold.

The teams will play under the name of the sponsorship and not the individual. It’s $100 to sponsor a hole. Each sponsor will have their name printed on a large banner that will be displayed on one of the holes. Gold level sponsorships are $50 each and silver sponsorships $25 each. Gold sponsors will have their names on a large banner, and the names of silver sponsors will be displayed in the clubhouse.

Prizes are being accepted for a raffle and for door prizes that will be given away during the tournament.

The names of the sponsors will be announced as the items are given out at the end of the tournament. Each participating player will be given a grab bag including such items as koozies, pens, golf balls, etc.

For information about the tournament contact Jared Elmore at (706) 590-9042.

The new foundation has gotten lots of support from the Elmores’ church, Hopewell Methodist.

Members have been trying to get the word out about the goals of the Bobby G. Elmore Foundation.

“We want to be a part of changing people’s lives,” Jared said. “There are so many people out there who don’t get talked about. They have personal stories no one knows about. There’s also people like my dad was, who will bend over backward to help people, but they don’t know how to do it.”

It’s appropriate for the upcoming fundraiser to be taking place at the golf course.

Bob Elmore was an avid golfer and once served as the president of Riverside Country Club.