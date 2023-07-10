Man found shot near Georgia Welcome Center in West Point Published 7:28 am Monday, July 10, 2023



According to the West Point Police Department, on July 9, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for service referencing a welfare check of what witnesses believed to be a person lying in the roadway near the Georgia Welcome Center exit onto 85 northbound.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive Hispanic male with a single gunshot wound to the chest area. According to WPPD Public Information Officer Cedarious Thomas, the victim has not yet been identified.

“No confirmed identification yet as he did not appear to be a local resident from the immediate area or have any positive identification on him at the time,” Thomas said.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Lockhart from the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-586-8005.