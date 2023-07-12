Mr. James Lamar Woody Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Mr. James Lamar Woody, 63 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home.

Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, 12:00 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Calvin Marshall, Officiating.

Mr. Woody is survived by his wife, Minnie Ruth Holloway of LaFayette, AL, his daughters, LaConya Holloway of Opelika, AL, and Melissa Holloway of LaFayette, AL, four brothers: Terry Woody, Larry Woody, Tommy Woody (Bettie Phillips), and Freddy Woody, three sisters, Sharon Story, Brenda Moore, and Cynthia Woody, his grandchildren, Kadarrion Busby and TyQuisha Holloway, his great-grandchildren, Khalani Busby and Jayden Cook, brothers-in-law, Jeffery Holloway (Teresa Bonner), Dennis Holloway (Diane), Billy Wayne Holloway (Christine), and Clanton Holloway, Jr. (Elizabeth Foreman), sisters-in-law: Willie Mae Thomas, Johnny Mae Ware (Richard), Mattie Woody, Dorthy Holloway, and Christine Trimble (Vonroyce), special nephew, Keith Lamar Holloway, whom he considered as a son, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.