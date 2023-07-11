Mr. John Gary Lane Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Mr. John Gary Lane passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on July 8, 2023, at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama after many serious health issues.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Sharpe Lane; daughter Karen Lane (Kevin Ledoux) of Fayetteville, GA; son, Alan Lane (Gloria Enriquez) of Colorado Springs, CO; and his pride and joy granddaughter, Isabella Lane of Colorado Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Mangrum Lane and John Milner Lane; and brother, Larry Milner Lane.

Mr. Lane enjoyed all sports – playing, coaching, refereeing, and watching. He especially enjoyed coaching Pee Wee and Little League teams. He loved his God, his family, his friends, anything Langdale, and country music. He was a lifelong member of Langdale Methodist Church, an Auburn University graduate, former Chambers County Commissioner, and a charter member of the Langdale Methodist Rook Club (Langdale rules).

Email newsletter signup

His nickname “Itch” followed him his entire life after being named by Corney Reed, director of Langdale Gym. Rumor is when he was a boy he would pester everyone there, thus being named “Itch”.

A memorial service for Mr. Lane will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM (EDT) at Langdale Methodist Church, in Valley. The Reverend Todd Owens will officiate. Mr. Lane’s family will receive friends at the church Wednesday from 1:00 PM (EDT) until the service hour.

Please visit Mr. Lane’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Lane, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.