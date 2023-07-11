Mrs. Annette J. Doleman Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Mrs. Annette J. Doleman, a resident of Valley, AL died Friday, July 7, 2023 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (EST) from Fairview Baptist Church, 600 River Road, Valley, AL with Pastor Carl Benedict officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Valley, AL. Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 14, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Doleman received her formal education from Cornerstone Christian Correspondence School. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and united with Fairview Baptist Church where she served in the Nursery and on the Hospitality Team. She was employed with Ajin USA in Cusseta, AL for 10 years until her retirement. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her husband, Irven Doleman, sons, Tony (Kimberly) Johnson, Ricxavious Doleman, Quintarus Doleman and Travis Doleman; daughter, Chiquita (Terrill) Taylor; sisters, Louise (Raymond) Lopez and Phyllis McCullough; brother, John (LaKiesha) Johnson; 14 grandchildren; aunts, uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including a special friend, Sue Gibson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

Email newsletter signup