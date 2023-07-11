Mrs. Mary Ella Brooks “Sister” Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Mrs. Mary Ella Brooks “Sister”, 82 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at her home.

Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Life Center in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Pastor, Rev. Randy B. Kelley, Officiating, Rev. George Rampey, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mr. Brooks is survived by her children, Titus C. Watkins, Tammie B. Williams, Cecelia Brooks, Stacy B. Smith, and Tracy B. Reese (Stanley W. Reese), one sister, Callie M. Story, her grandchildren: Kristy Hutchinson (George Hutchinson), LaTia McCurdy, Chiquita N. Brooks (Chanvis Billingsley), Antoine Brooks (Felicia Brooks), Kendra McGhee (Michael), Brandon Brooks, Travis Smith (Shenice), Kelsey S. Trammell, TyTianna Smith, Mauricka Grimes, and Rileey Edwards, her great-grandchildren: Jae’lin McCurdy, Londyn McCurdy, Azaria Billingsley, Bryson Brooks, Noah McGhee, Nyla Bussey, Chandler Billingsley, Finley McGhee, Micah Smith, Bentley Brooks, Serenity Brooks, Nova Carlisle, Navy Carlisle, special family members: Geneva Sue Webb, Cathy Phillips, Tremaine Holloway, Adrian Holloway, Braven Walton, Mae West Allison, Charlette Williams and Louise McCants, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.