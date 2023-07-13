Ms. Diana Vines Kelley Published 12:14 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Ms. Diana Vines Kelley, 66, of LaFayette died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Pastor Jerone Fannin officiating.

Interment will be in the Popular Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, LaFayette.

The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour.

Public viewing will be Friday, July 14, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home.

Ms. Kelley is survived by her three children: Cedric Kelley, LaGrange, GA, Jason Kelley, LaFayette and Chamaya Kelley, Iron Dale, AL; one brother: Eddie George Vines, LaFayette; two sisters: Margaret Williams and Lera (Clifford) Story both of LaFayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.