P.H.Y.R.E to host Back to School Bash Published 9:30 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

P.H.Y.R.E youth community group will host its 11th annual county-wide Back to School Bash on July 29 at the LaFayette High Band field.

The free event is an opportunity for families to get a free backpack and school supplies for the upcoming year. P.H.Y.R.E. Founder Adrian Holloway said the event will also have free food and games for the family to enjoy.

“Each year, we have people from outside of the school district, and we welcome that,” Holloway said. “Because it’s just a time of fun and fellowship and preparing the kids and making sure that they have what they need as they prepare to go back to school.”

Dante “The Insurance Man” Lane will be the emcee and the LaFayette High School cheerleaders will perform. Other entertainment will include Cyber Game Truck, inflatables, a rock climbing wall, a foam dance battle and line dancing.

Students will have many games to play in which they can win giveaways and prizes. Last year, one child went home with a television.

“We’re just super excited about it, and we just want to invite everybody to come out,” Holloway said. “Bring your family, bring your friends, come out and enjoy some free food, free fun and fellowship.”

The Back to School Bash will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to rock climbing and inflatable slides, resource vendors such as Equitable Neighborhood Initiative (ENI), LaFayette Main Street and Auburn University Community Outreach will be giving out supplies and information.

“It was something born out of our church 11 years ago,” Holloway said. “And we just wanted to make sure that we meet the kids where they are, give them the resources, help the parents out a little bit as they prepare for going back.”

Donations for the event come from individuals, businesses and organizations around the community.