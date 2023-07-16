PHOTOS: Ring Season: The Valley Rams basketball team celebrated the AHSAA 5A basketball state championship once again, this time with rings

Published 1:37 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Ed Pugh

The Valley Rams AHSAA 5A State Champions received their rings during a ceremony at the Valley Sportsplex.

Check out some frames from the ceremony.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Lanett volleyball camp helps to grow the came in Chambers County

West Point 18U teams end their season with best of three series

Beulah impresses at Auburn High School

Representing Valley at the All-Star Game

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events