Point University welcomes new students with packed registration day Published 9:30 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Point University held its Starting Point registration day on Friday. The event was one of its biggest registration days of the summer with almost 50 incoming students and their families in attendance.

Starting Point’s aim is to give students the opportunity to get their financial aid, class schedules and student billing done before the official start of term.

Point University Director of Admission Logan Gann said the admissions staff also use the day as an opportunity to show students all that Point has to offer.

“We’re very lucky to be able to do this,” Gann said. “Like I said before, we do love seeing our students and their families out here on campus, and we’re just trying our best to get everything done before they come here to move in so that they have a great transition. It’s really all about the students’ perspectives and their families’ experiences.”

After the pandemic required social distancing, Point University leaders have put a stronger emphasis on getting students back into on-campus activities.

The last semester at Point University had the highest number of students since the pandemic with around 2,618 students enrolled in spring 2023. Point University leaders are hopeful that the rising trend will continue to grow.

“We’re really trying to grow not only our on-campus population but also that students aren’t just in their rooms, because when COVID was here, people were just stuck in their dorm room or they weren’t on campus at all, so it was really dead in the building,” Gann said.

Students meet with advising and services like fine arts to learn about on-campus student activities and academic support services.

“We’re just letting them know all of the amenities on campus that they have at their fingertips without even really knowing it … Because no matter how many times we tell students through email or over the phone they have all that available, they don’t really get it until they meet someone in person,” Gann said.