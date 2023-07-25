The fresh face of precision machining at Inspire Academy Published 10:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

In a press release, the Chambers County School District announced the hiring of Hunter Ward as the new Precision Machining Instructor at Inspire Academy.

Ward’s hiring was approved at the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, July 19.

Ward will succeed Daniel Smith, who officially retired from his position in May after several years of serving the district.

Ward is a graduate of Port St. Joe H.S. in Port St. Joe, Florida. During his time at Port St. Joe H.S., Ward gained practical experience as a welder, and following high school, he earned his Associate’s Degree in CNC Machine Shop Technology from Southern Union State Community College in Opelika.

Ward also holds short certificates in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, CNC Machining, and Conventional Machining. Additionally, he has earned certifications as an NCCER or National Center for Construction Education and Research as a certified welder for both industry and career technical education programs. He is also NIMS certified (for the National Institute for Metalworking Skills) and has earned endorsements as a machinist in advanced manufacturing.

After earning his Associate’s Degree, Ward worked for West Point Industries as a machinist for a year. He eventually returned and was hired as a machinist 2 by Rexnord Industries in Auburn.

The CNC Machine Shop Technology focuses on computerized manufacturing processes in which pre-programmed software and code control the movement of production equipment. CNC Machining controls complex machinery such as grinders, lathes, and turning mills, all used to cut, shape, and create different parts and prototypes. While enrolled at SUSCC, Ward completed an apprenticeship with Rexnord Industries in Auburn as a machinist.

Ward will join the rest of the district’s new teachers for orientation beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1.