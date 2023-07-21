Troup County affirms school millage rate Published 10:30 am Friday, July 21, 2023

On Tuesday, the Troup County Board of Commissioners affirmed the millage rate set by the Troup County Board of Education.

School System CFO Scott Burckbuchler presented the proposed millage at 17.35 mills. The millage will remain the same as in 2022 when it was reduced for the first time since 2005 from 18.85 mills.

The approval is largely a formality. The Troup County Board of Commissioners has no say in the school system’s millage rate but must formally sign off on it.

Email newsletter signup

County Attorney Jerry Willis explained that the Board of Education is solely responsible for setting their millage rate.

The commissioners have to affirm the rate because, under state law, the county has the right and authority to levy the tax, and the school board does not, he said.

The school system’s millage was unanimously affirmed, 3-0 with Commissioner Ellis Cadenhead absent.