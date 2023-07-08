Unleash your artistic talent at the annual Autumn Leaves Art Show Published 10:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

VALLEY — Applications are being accepted for this year’s Autumn Leaves Art Show, to be presented by the Valley Arts Council. The show will take place the weekend of September 23rd and 24th in the Community Room at Valley Community Center.

Forms can be downloaded from the Valley Arts Council’s Facebook page or by emailing suziebritt@knology.net.

“This will be our 22nd year of doing these shows,” Britt said. “It has been a great experience. We have so many talented artists taking part each year. We are always glad to see artists who have been with our show before, and we are really excited to have first-time artists taking part. The judges always have a difficult time in awarding the ribbons. There are so many really good works on display.”

Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is eligible to enter their artwork.

One does not have to live in the local area to enter their art.

“We want people to come to the Valley,” Britt said. “Our show is open to anyone ranging from a beginner to an advanced artist, and it’s open to all mediums.”

All kinds of artwork will be on display at the show. This includes watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, mixed media, drawing, sculpture, pottery, wood turning, jewelry, glass, fine crafts, and more.

“Chances are, if you are creative in some way with your hands, you can be in it,” Britt said. “We appreciate Charlie Warner and Vee Brown being our judges. It will be a juried show with awards being given in many categories at many levels.”

First-place winners will receive blue ribbons, second-place winners will receive red ones with yellow ribbons going to third-place winners. There will also be honorable mention awards. The top awards include Best in Show and Best Display awards.

“We encourage artists to decorate the area where they will have their works on display,” Britt said. “We will be giving away door prizes during the show. If they’d like, artists may donate items for door prizes.”

There will be no admission charge to come and see the show. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

“We invite everyone to come out that weekend to see what our artists are creating,” Britt said. “Our shows are always family-friendly events. Since we’ve posted information about our upcoming show on Facebook, we have been getting a steady stream of responses. We have gotten more than 40 inquiries so far.”

There is a bit of sad news about this year’s show.

There will not be a youth division this year. Dr. Lacey Southerland, who has planned, organized, and directed this part of the art show for the past 10 years, is retiring from Point University after 25 years with the school and will return to her home state of Texas.

“We are really going to miss her,” Britt said. “She did such a great job with the youth portion of our Autumn Leaves show.”