Valley City Council backs countywide Day of Prayer Published 9:30 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

VALLEY — The Valley City Council on Monday sold some property, called for a public hearing on a zoning matter and entered into contracts with Auburn University and the Chambers County Board of Education.

Second readings were held and five lots of property were sold to Valley resident Henry Meadows. Three of the lots are located on Greenberry Circle and one each on Foster Circle, Wellington Street and 15th Avenue. The three lots on Greenberry Circle sold for $2,500 and the single lots on Wellington Street, Foster Circle and 15th Avenue each were sold for $1,750.

The contract with Auburn was to have some Valley Police Department officers to help with security at Auburn University home football games. The city has been doing this with Auburn for a number of years now.

The contract with the Chambers County BOE was for the portion the city pays for the employment of school resource officers that work in the city. These include Lt. Sandra Crim. Corp. Stephen Doyal and Officer Alessia Johnson.

The public hearing will be held prior to the Monday, Aug. 14 council meeting. Requests have been made to rezone 19.4 acres at 5101 26th Avenue and 2.5 acres near Highway 29 and Ben Brown Road.

The council has scheduled a work session for 6 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 10.

A proclamation was approved expressing the council’s support of the annual Chambers County Day of Prayer, to be held Friday evening, Aug. 4 on Courthouse Square in downtown LaFayette. Council Member Marquetta Madden read the proclamation aloud and presented a copy to Elder Reginald Dunn, a member of the Day of Prayer Committee. Elder Dunn was accompanied to the meeting by his wife, Katina Dunn; mother, Barbara Dunn; Pastor Willie Eva Hicks of Chosen Generation, LaFayette, and Talmia Darden.

The Day of Prayer takes place each year just before the start of a new school year. Backpacks and other school supplies are given to school age children in attendance. Ministers taking part say prayers calling for a safe school year for the students, parents, teachers and administrators. Prayers are also said for city, county, state and national leaders.

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount said the Valley swim team had a really good showing at the state swim meet, which recently took place in Birmingham.

“A lot of our swimmers had their best times of the year,” she said. “I watched the meet and was really impressed with the way they competed and how they represented our city.”

Blount said that a good turnout was on hand for the annual Free Tomato Sandwich Day at Valley Farmers Market. More than 170 sandwiches were given away.

The annual Free Slice of Watermelon Day will be taking place on Friday, Aug. 11.