Valley’s mens softball wrap up second week Published 10:40 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Valley’s men’s softball league’s regular season is now in full swing as the three teams faced off for the second time on Thursday night.

Coming into week two, K&T Flooring sat at the top of the standings after going undefeated in week one. In week one, K&T Flooring won each of their games by 15 runs or more.

To start off the night Thursday, K&T Flooring faced Eagle Roofing. Last week, K&T won this matchup by 16 runs.

Email newsletter signup

Their matchup this week began with a lot less scoring than the previous week. Going into the fifth inning, K&T Flooring led the game by two runs. In the fourth inning neither team could get a run across the plate.

In the top half of the fifth inning, Eagle Roofing hit a two run blast to even the game up at four. That tie wouldn’t last long though. In the bottom half of the same inning K&T hit a two run shot of their own to retake the lead. K&T would also add an insurance run by way of the sacrifice fly, after the fifth they led by 3.

Although Eagle Roofing would put two more runs on the board in the top half of the sixth inning, they were never able to take control of the game. K&T would score five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and they won the game by a 12-6 score.

4TK would face K&T Flooring in game two. 4TK sat at the bottom of the standings after losing both of their games last week.

This week ended up being more of the same for 4TK. They were able to hold K&T scoreless in the first inning, but K&T played small ball in the second inning to get the scoring started.

K&T scored four runs off of singles in the top half of the second inning, and they never looked back. K&T won the game by a 19-12 score, and pushed their record to 4-0. Needless to say, K&T is well cemented at the top of the standings.

The last game of the night ended up being the closest. 4TK had their best chance to get their first win in the league, but Eagle Roofing won the game by just one run.

The win against 4TK pushed Eagle Roofing’s record to 2-2. Eagle Roofing is undefeated against 4TK, but they just have not been able to get a win against K&T Flooring.

After week two, the standings remain exactly the same as they were last week. K&T Flooring sits at the top, Eagle Roofing sits in second with a .500 record and 4TK is currently at the bottom with a winless record.