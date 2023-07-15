West Point 18U teams end their season with best of three series Published 10:18 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

West Point recreation split their 18 and under league into two teams and played a best of three series on Thursday night.

The teams started play at 6 p.m. and did not wrap it up until much later on Thursday night.

The two teams only ended up playing two games as West Point White swept West Point Black on Thursday.

West Point White won the first game by eight runs. They showed complete dominance on the mound, only allowing one run in the game.

West Point White started off the game hot with three runs in the opening inning. Two of their runs were scored off of an inside the park homerun. West Point Black was never able to comeback from the 3-0 hole.

West Point Black showed some promise in the second game of the series. They came out and scored three runs in the top of the first inning.

Their pitching staff could not hold the lead. In the bottom of the first inning, West Point Black allowed 11 runs. Most of the runs scored came with two outs in the inning. West Point White would not allow another run in the game.

West Point White ended up winning the second game by 13 runs. Some of the stars for the series were Dylan Nation, Hayden Hendrix, Eddie Bailey and Kaden Carlisle.

Bailey made some big plays on defense in the first game. Bailey even helped get his brother, Ereyon Bailey, out during a rundown.

One thing that West Point White excelled at was being aggressive on the base paths. They consistently stole bases and forced West Point Black into throwing errors that led to several runs.

The 18U West Point team in white was coached by Steven Davis. The roster for the team consisted of 13 players.

Edward Bailey, Ereyon Bailey, Dylan Lee Bucheger, Kaden Carlisle, Braylon Chambers, Steven Davis, Jay Greathouse, Hayden William Hendrix, Tristan Jackson, Jacob Jones, Dylan Nation, Gregory Shelnutt and Justin Sykes made up the roster for Davis’ team.

The 18U West Point team in black was coached by Ed Stotsky. The roster was made up of 12 players.

Maddix Cain, Race Hattaway, Jackson Hester, Avion Hutchinson, Mark Russell Lauderdale Jr, Hayden May, Keagen Monk, Carter Jackson Pelt, Connor Smith, Colin Stotsky, Dylan Stotsky and Matthew Nehemiah Villarreal made up the roster for Stotsky’s team.