West Point Recreation getting geared up for fall schedule Published 12:56 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

After just a short break, West Point is ready to get their recreation sports back going with registrations beginning soon.

Registration for all youth sports will begin on July 24th and end on August 12. For the youth in the fall West Point will be offering football, flag football, soccer, cheerleading, petit ballet, tap and a soccer clinic.

The registration fee for football, flag football, soccer and cheerleading will be $35 for each child participating. To get a child registered for any program, they must have a registration form completed by their legal guardian and present a copy of their birth certificate. The age control date for these programs will be September 1.

Youth football and cheerleading will be held at West Point’s football field beginning in August. Football and cheerleading will be available for kids ages eight to 12.

Soccer and the soccer clinic will be held at West Point City Park. Youth soccer will begin in September. Soccer will be available for kids ages four to 14. All kids that sign up for soccer will be able to participate in the clinic. The soccer clinic will be held on September 5.

Petit ballet and tap will be available for kids ages three to 12. The classes will be taught by Miriam Oropeza Ramos. Each class will be held at the 602 building on second avenue. The registration fee will be $55. The classes will be split up into two groups. Kids ages three to seven will begin class at 4:30 PM and kids ages eight to 12 will begin class at 5:15 PM. Each class will last 45 minutes. Registration will be held monthly starting in August and ending in December.

West Point Parks and Recreation will also be holding FLEX fitness classes for anyone over 18. The classes will also be at the 602 building. The instructors for the classes will be Heather and Kenneth Hoates. The classes will be held on Monday and Thursday at 5:30 PM. The registration fee is $5 per class or $35 per month.

They will also be hosting a fitness program called Silver Sneakers for those 65 years and older. The classes will be a mix of basic stretches and strength training. These classes will be taught by Traci Martin.

To register for any of these programs you can go to West Point Parks and Recreation’s office during normal business hours, or you can register online at trouprec.org.