14th annual Haircuts and Styles for Kids to be held Sunday Published 10:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

On Sunday, Positive Contributions and Amerigroup Real Solutions will host its 14th annual Haircuts and Styles for Kids at the Griggs Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 100 boys and 50 girls will receive a free haircut or hairstyle. The first 50 middle or high school athletes will receive a free sports physical.

Michael Fannin, CEO of Positive Contributions, said the event started in a barbershop owned by Craig Davis.

“We started with him and the other barbers in the shop at the time and ever since then it has grown to include giving hairstyles for girls. I knew a local beautician and asked her if she knew anyone who could help out. Girls have hairstyles that are more expensive and take longer, so she made a team, and it’s been going ever since,” Fannin said.

Fannin said to do this for children feels like an honor and a blessing.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be able to give back to the community this way. I don’t cut hair, but it feels good to help kids make that first impression back to school,” Fannin said.

Fannin said the event helps children to go back to school feeling confident, and it also helps to bring the community closer.

“To be able to go to school with a backpack filled with fresh school supplies and a fresh haircut helps boost the kid’s confidence. As the saying goes, if you feel good, you do good, and that’s what we want to do for our youth,” Fannin said. “I also feel the event helps bring the community together as one. It’s not a party, but we have fun, relax, and come together in fellowship with not only kids but the families too.”