Beulah hosts Meet the Bobcats event Published 12:08 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

On Wednesday night, the Beulah community gathered together to celebrate their fall athletics program.

The night started with a scrimmage for Beulah’s football team. There was not anyone keeping score on Wednesday. However, if anyone was keeping score, the starters for Beulah would have won in a shutout.

Reed Maloof was the star of the scrimmage. Maloof intercepted a pass on defense, caught a deep touchdown pass and he was perfect on his extra point attempts. In the past, Maloof had only served as a kicker for Beulah.

Maloof is a star soccer player, but he is also very gifted at other positions on the football field. Head Coach Matt Johnson worked to get Maloof to play multiple positions on the field.

“Like I said at the beginning of the year, we’re so thrilled to get him out and actually be able to play on offense and on defense,” Johnson said. “He’s got a lot of speed, his hands have gotten a lot better, and he’s just a weapon. You got to utilize our weapons, and that’s what we did.”

Demarion Foreman showed his skillset at quarterback in the scrimmage as well. Foreman had a deep touchdown pass early on in the scrimmage, and he caused issues for the defense on the ground as well.

With it still being early on in the process, there were some early jitters and mistakes made on both sides of the ball. The scrimmage served as a good opportunity to get some of those jitters out of the way.

“You just want to try to simulate the game as much as you can and get the pace of the game,” Johnson said.

Changing possessions and switching sides is not something that is easy to simulate in practice. Johnson and his staff used the scrimmage as an opportunity to practice some of the scenarios the team will face in the regular season.

With it being a full pads scrimmage, the players got the opportunity to be more physical than they have been all summer. After watching the team Thursday, Johnson believes physicality will not be an issue for Beulah this season.

“We won’t have a problem being physical this year,” Johnson said. “We gotta keep everybody healthy. These are really good hardworking kids. We keep everybody healthy, we got a chance.”

Every fall athlete got the chance to hear their name called on the football field on Thursday. The support from the community has been evident all summer, and the support was there again on Thursday night.

“This is awesome,” Johnson said. “Mrs. [Elizabeth] Harris, our counselor, put this together. Without her, these kids wouldn’t have been able to be out here and have this support. It’s great to see all the fans and community come out. We’re blessed, and we’re thankful to be here.”

After all the athletes were recognized, the band got a chance to perform in front of the crowd, and the varsity and junior varsity cheer squad got their chance to perform.